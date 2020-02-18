COMER - Patsy Graham Crowe, 71, Comer, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Crowe was born in Comer on July 23, 1948, daughter of the late Willie T. Graham and the late Helen Coile Graham. She was a seamstress having worked at Private Line and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Don Crowe, Comer; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Gwen Crowe, Comer; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Crowe and Joey Goetz, Ila; grandchildren, Tony Wilson and Brianna Wilson; brothers, Ned Graham and Larry Graham, both of Comer; and sister, Carolyn Bellew, Commerce.
Memorial service: To be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
