Patsy McCannon Pierce, 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
A life-long resident of the Colbert area, Patsy owned and operated her own beauty shop for years. She loved gardening and working in her flowerbeds. She also enjoyed traveling and Facebooking, but most importantly, she thrived on time spent with her family.
Survivors include her devoted husband of over 48 years, Melvin Pierce; two sons and their families, Brian Pierce (Amanda) and Amberly and Wyatt; Jason Pierce (Robin) and Garrett; grandchildren, Meggan and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Vivian and Adeline; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear, dear friends.
Funeral service: Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Darren Pierce, Nathan Pierce, Steven Turner, Garrett Gailey, Mike Moon and Mike Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be personnel from the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patsy may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S. Fifth St., Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
