DANIELSVILLE - Patsy Sartain Coile, 69, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Coile was born in Royston on December 27, 1950, daughter of the late Henry Earl Sartain and the late Sallie Bond Sartain. She was a lab technician having worked in the University of Georgia Animal and Dairy Science Department. Mrs. Coile was a life-long member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and the UMW.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Allen Coile Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Carmen and Steven Brown, Royston; son and daughter-in-law, Lucas Allen and Cortney Coile, Danielsville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Jean Sartain, Danielsville, and Kent and Jenny Sartain, Danielsville; grandchildren, Carlee Brown, Blake Brown, Lucy Coile and Curtis Coile.
Funeral service: Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
