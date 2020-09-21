WINDER - Pattie Lee (Rooker) Callihan, 86, Winder, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mrs. Callihan was born in Norlina, North Carolina on November 19, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Raymond Rooker and Selma (Shearin) Rooker; and her husband, Linwood Truitt Callihan.
Mrs. Callihan is survived by her children, Linwood Lee Callihan (Mickel Graham), Decatur, Raymond Truitt Callihan (Christi), Mansfield, Texas, and Connie Callihan (Terry) Maynard, Winder; three grandchildren, Christopher Pharr, Tyler Callihan and Anna Callihan; two great granddaughters; and her sister, Gracie R. Tingle, Richmond, Virginia.
Mrs. Callihan was a member of Winder First United Methodist Church and attended Highlands First United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering at the church and at Mountain Findings in Highlands. She enjoyed spending time at her home in Highlands, North Carolina and loved working in her garden.
There will be a private graveside service at Smith Family Cemetery in Winder. The service will be live-streamed.
Mrs. Callihan will lie-in-state at Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from noon until 8 p.m. for those who wish to pay their respects. The family will not be present at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Winder First United Methodist Church, Highlands First United Methodist Church in North Carolina, or the Smith Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Cynthia Miller, 974 Hog Mountain Road, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In