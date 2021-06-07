JEFFERSON - Paul Edwin Bullock, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Mr. Bullock was born in Winterville to the late Coke C. Bullock and the late Mary Pauline McCurley and was a retired bail bondsman. In addition to his parents Mr. Bullock is preceded in death by his sister, Mildred B. Parten; and brother, Pete Bullock.
Mr. Bullock is survived by his wife, Alice McDonald Bullock, Jefferson; sons, Curtis Foster and his wife Lisa, Hull, Karey Paul Turner, Athens, Jody Fowler and his wife Amy, Commerce, and Larry Fowler, Jefferson; daughters, Kathy Rylee, Commerce, Krys Hayes, Crawford, Beth Rice, Jefferson, and Shannon Clark and husband T.J., Commerce; and 23 grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Kevin Magness officiating with burial following at Colbert City Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mathew Gregory, Benjamin Fowler, Brandon Fowler, T.J. Fowler, Mathew Fowler and Andrew Loggins.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In