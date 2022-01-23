JEFFERSON - Paul Harris Duncan, 58, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Mr. Duncan was born in Denville, New Jersey, the son of the late James Duncan and the late Mary Harris Duncan. Mr. Duncan retired from Toyota as a factory worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maria Kiely.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Duncan, Jefferson; daughter, Annmarie Duncan, Jefferson; grandson, Michael Duncan, Jefferson; and sister, Laura Duncan, Lady Lake, Fla.

Family to receive friends: Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.