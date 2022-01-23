JEFFERSON - Paul Harris Duncan, 58, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Mr. Duncan was born in Denville, New Jersey, the son of the late James Duncan and the late Mary Harris Duncan. Mr. Duncan retired from Toyota as a factory worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maria Kiely.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Duncan, Jefferson; daughter, Annmarie Duncan, Jefferson; grandson, Michael Duncan, Jefferson; and sister, Laura Duncan, Lady Lake, Fla.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
