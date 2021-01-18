merritt

JEFFERSON - Paul Harvey Merritt, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 15, 2021.

Mr. Merritt was born in Miami, Florida, the son of the late Harvey and Polly Merritt, was a carpenter by trade, and attended Bethany United Methodist Church. Mr. Merritt served his country and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Law Merritt, Jefferson; daughter, Deana L. Merritt, Maysville; son, Darren H. Merritt, Snellville; sister, Kathy Rivera, Florida; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren also survive.

In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Merritt, his remains were cremated and no services are planned.

