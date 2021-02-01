WINTERVILLE - Paul James “PJ” Finch, 40, Winterville, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
A lifelong resident of the Athens area, PJ was a son of Barbara Reaves Hammond and the late Paul Terry Finch. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid UGA football fan.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his son, Brock Finch; and siblings, Jimmy Finch (Ashley), Chris Ford and Chelsea Ford.
Graveside service: Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 1, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. at the cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
