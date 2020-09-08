Paul Kenneth Vaughn, 51, husband of 31 years to Sebrina Pruitt Vaughn, died Friday, September 4, 2020.
Born in Hartwell, he was the son of Kenneth Harold Vaughn and Illa Aldrich Vaughn. Mr. Vaughn worked for J.M. Huber as a maintenance mechanic and was a member of Restoration Apostolic Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include three children, Rachel (Billy) Montgomery, Karen (Dusty) Guest and Aaron Paul Vaughn; siblings, Jason Edward Vaughn, Christi Greever and Andrea Butler; and three grandchildren, Emma Grace Montgomery, Brody Luke Montgomery and Macie Annabelle Montgomery.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Apostolic Church. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 11, 2020 from 7 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In