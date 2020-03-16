CARNESVILLE - Paul Mack Furr, 73, Kesler Road, Carnesville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A son of the late Talmadge Wells and Jurusha Mae Furr, he was born July 9, 1947 in Banks County, having moved to Franklin County later. He was employed with J.W. Long Construction Company for a number of years and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Homer. He enjoyed working in his garden and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his companion of the home, Sallie Bush; two sons, Anthony Furr, Homer, and Paul Montgomery of Toccoa; two step-daughters, Synoria Bush, Lula, and Jacqueline Bush, Gainesville; step-son, Kris Burton, Homer; a number of grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, James Furr, Martin; two sisters, Shirley Furr, Banks County, and Barbara Furr, Commerce; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Homer, with Pastor Ellis Rucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.acree-davisfh.com. Acree-Davis Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Paul Mack Furr.
