NICHOLSON - Paul McArthur Cartledge, 77, Nicholson, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on August 5, 1945, in Commerce, Mr. Cartledge was the son of the late Joseph H. and Lola Mae Chapman Cartledge. He was the widower of Annie Ray Cartledge, a retired U.S. Army Veteran, a former Nicholson City Councilman, and a member of the Nicholson Water Board. Mr. Cartledge was preceded in death by brothers, Groves H. Cartledge and James V. Cartledge; and a sister, Annie Blanche Andrews.
Survivors include a brother, Willard Cartledge, Commerce; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Gary Thompson and Allen Vickery officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.The family will gather in the Ivie Funeral Home Reception Room following the service.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 22, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Commerce Presbyterian Church, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
