MAYSVILLE - Paul Timothy Mote, 52, Maysville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Born on June 15, 1969 in Commerce, he was a son of the late Terry Spencer and Carolyn Edith White Mote. Mr. Mote was a landscaper and worked for Environmental Creations Landscaping. Paul loved his family and was a hard worker. Paul enjoyed football and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, Zachary Samuel Mote, Morgantown, West Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Drake and Felicia Mote, Bowersville; daughter, Taylor Renae Whitmire, Hartwell; sister, Pam Mote Alford, Maysville; seven grandchildren, Alexandria, Andee Mae, Bentley, Blake, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Waylon; several nephews; special friend, Amy Fields; and many additional relatives and friends also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lula, with the Revs. Tony Goss, Kenneth Barrett and Zach Watson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Banks County Recreation Department, 607 Thompson St., Homer, Georgia 30547, or the Banks County Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 104, Homer, Georgia 30547.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706/778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
