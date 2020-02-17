LULA - Paul Wright Sutton, 66, Lula, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born in Hiawassee on October 17, 1953, he was a son of the late Cicero Lumpkin Sutton and Dovie Berrong Sutton. Mr. Sutton was a commercial service technician with Carrier for many years. Mr. Sutton was a very creative and highly skilled blacksmith, gunsmith, leatherworker and engraver. He also enjoyed being outdoors where he hunted and gardened. He was a selfless, humble and gentle husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roxy Anne Taylor Sutton; several brothers; and sisters.
Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Holly Sutton, Athens, and Justin Sutton, Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and William Rock Stratton, Homer; grandchildren, Austin Holtzclaw, Jasper Holtzclaw, Trinity Rose Sutton, David Luke Sutton and Skyler Jayden Sutton; great-grandchild, Willow Holtzclaw; several brothers; sisters; nieces; nephews; other family; and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Bro. James McNatt and Evangelist Kenny Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula with Deacon Gerry Simpson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or the National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, Va. 22116-1583.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In