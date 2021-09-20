PENDERGRASS - Paula Brewer Frizzell, 69, Pendergrass, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Mrs. Frizzell was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Paul and Kathlee Gant Brewer. Mrs. Frizzell was a member of the Center Grove Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Frizzell was a loving mother and wife who let nothing come before her family and was well known in the community for being an outstanding country cook. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Frizzell was preceded in death by a half-sister and a half-brother.
Survivors include her husband, William Wayne “Bill” Frizzell, Pendergrass; daughter, Kathlee L. Frizzell, Pendergrass; son, Robert Frizzell, Pendergrass; grandsons, Ryan and Chase Frizzell; sister, Anne Brewer; brother, Charles Brewer; and sister-in-law, Tava Kirk and her husband Jim, Ellenwood, also survives.
Graveside service: Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Richie Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Paula’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606 or at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
