COMMERCE - Pauline Anderson Carthern, 70, Commerce, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Born on May 16, 1950 in Commerce, Mrs. Carthern was the daughter of the late Tom and Rosie Baker Anderson. She was the widow of John David Carthern, a school bus driver, and was preceded in death by a son, Chris Carthern.

Survivors include a son, David Dean Carthern; sisters, Elizabeth Gilreath, Danielsville, and Willie Tomlin, Commerce; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Jerry Baker and Larry Dyer officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

