Pauline Hill Martin passed away October 21, 2019, in her home where she had lived from the time she married the late Esscott Martin.
Born November 15, 1923, in the Bold Spring Community, she was the daughter of Bertie Stowe Hill and Lee Lon Hill. She was the widow of the late Esscott Martin and was the mother of the late Christopher Martin. She was the youngest of her siblings who all predeceased her. They were Howell Hill, Maybelle Morgan, Frank Hill, Dewitt Hill, Vivian Ayers, Cliff Hill, John Hill and Otis Hill.
Pauline was a volunteer at BJC Hospital for many years, working in the gift shop. She was a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church where she was the first woman to serve as Elder and the first woman Clerk of Session. She also served as an officer in the Hebron Historical Society. She was known for her delicious Brown Sugar Pound Cake with Caramel Icing.
She is survived by her sons, Gabriel S. Martin and his wife Cecelia, Paul S. Martin and his wife Christine; her daughter, Mary Martin Smith and her husband Ed; grandchildren Sonya Parker (Ken), Clay Martin (Heather), Tina Martin Askew, Terri Carruth (Kevin), Ashley Warlick (Andrew) and Elliott Smith (Brie); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hebron Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Rick Billingslea officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The body is at Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, and will be placed in the church 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The family is at the home of her son Paul.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
