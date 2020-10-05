WINDER - Pauline M. Moore, 81, Winder, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was preceded by her parents, Everett and Gaynelle Pope Mull. Mrs. Moore was employed for 44 years with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church.
Survivors are husband, Lee Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Brenda Moore; granddaughter and spouse, Calli and Luke Jones, all of Winder; sister, Lorene Smith, Dalton.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 6591 Loving Road, Morganton, Georgia 30560.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In