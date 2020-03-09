HOSCHTON - Pedro J. “Pete” Pappas, 90, Hoschton, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Jessie Hodge Pappas; brothers, Ed Pappas, Glenn Pappas, Don Pappas, andMax Pappas; and sister, Frances Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janice McHan Pappas; step-daughter, Debbie McMichael and husband, Gregg, Hoschton; grandsons, J. R. McMichael and Thomas McMichael; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Nedra Pappas, Granbury, Texas; sister, Judy Comer, Maryville, Tenn.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Blake Lovin, Auburn; and several special nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pappas was born March 30, 1929 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tenn. and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Mr. Pappas was a proud veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp having served in the Korean War. He was a retired sales manager from C.P.C. International for over 30 years.
Per the request of Pete, there will be no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Pete Pappas.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In