JEFFERSON - Peggy Ann Irvin Littlefield, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Mrs. Littlefield was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Will Elisha Irvin and the late Rowena Dorsey Irvin. Mrs. Littlefield was a homemaker and a member of Academy Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Littlefield is preceded by her husband, Lawrence Keith Littlefield Sr.; a granddaughter, Danielle LeShae Crowe; and a brother, Ronnie Irvin.

Survivors include her children, Vanessa June Crowe, Kentucky, Daniel Kevin Crowe (Shayla), Jefferson, Lawrence Keith Littlefield Jr. (Stephanie), Kentucky, and Stacey Anne Boyd (Scott), Rossville; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive.

In accordance with Mrs. Littlefield’s wishes, her body will be cremated and taken back to Kentucky for burial.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 16-22

