HOSCHTON - Peggy Ann Matthews Griffitts, 80, Hoschton, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away Monday, March 20, 2023.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly (Shannon) Sell, Hoschton, and Angie Armistead (James) Ballard, Acworth; five grandchildren, Saige Armistead, Brynna Armistead, Kate Fouts, Alexa Armistead and John Fouts, all of Hoschton; sisters, Cynthia (Tate) Paige, Downer’s Grove, Illinois, and Brenda Kaye (Steve) Wright, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, John Lamar Griffitts; and her parents, George Wilford and Pauline Justice Matthews.
Peggy was a native of Maryville, Tennessee, and a Maryville High School graduate, class of 1960. She attended the University of Tennessee for a brief time before marrying to become a stay-at-home wife and mother.
To know Peggy was to love her; she had one of the sweetest and kindest hearts and was truly the definition of unconditional love. She was her family’s biggest cheerleader and could be counted on for unlimited support. Her home was always open for fellowship and food, and she would entertain everyone with her generous laughter. She could get tickled over something that most people would find only mildly amusing (or even not funny at all), but her laugh was so contagious, she would easily and quickly have others joining in her giggling.
She was a fabulous grandmother "Mona" to not only her own grandchildren, but also their many friends whom she doted on. She was “famous” for her pecan pies, which she lovingly made for family and many friends.
Peggy liked going out to eat Mexican and especially enjoyed taking family and friends out with her.
Please celebrate her by joining for one last Mexican meal with her this Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Lawson Funeral home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966. There will be no formal service, just an informal gathering of those she loved and those who love her family. The family will be there beginning at 5 p.m. to welcome friends.
Peggy cherished springtime; to honor that, the family will be wearing spring colors, please consider wearing them also.
Memorial donations may be made to www.bagsforbrett.org to benefit Peggy’s beloved nephew Brett Paige.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
