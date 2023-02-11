stewart

WINTERVILLE - Peggy B. Stewart, 93, Winterville, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Born on November 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Willie Mae Sorrow Horne and John Horne.

Peggy loved her pets, spending time outdoors and gardening, having a particular fondness for flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stewart; and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, Diane Wilson (Russell) and Thurmond Beard; grandchildren, Randy Compton, Clay Compton, Lance Wilson, Brian Strickland and Josh Strickland; great-grandchildren, Marlee Compton, Joslyn Compton, Isabella Compton, Nash Wilson, Aeris Strickland, Eric Strickland and Brit Strickland; one sister; and one brother.

Funeral service: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens East with interment to follow at the Winterville City Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 12-18

