JEFFERSON - Peggy Elaine Whisnant, 62, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Born on June 19, 1959 in Gainesville, Mrs. Whisnant was the daughter of the late Phillip and Claudine Guyton Peck. She worked in the lunchroom at North Jackson Elementary School, was a member of New Beginnings in Jefferson, and was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Peck; and a sister, Lisa Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Stevie Ray Whisnant, of the home; sons, Phillip (Amber) Whisnant and Josh (Nora) Whisnant; daughter, Rachel (Matt) Lee; brother, Jeff Looney; sisters, Brenda Martin and Darleene Boylan; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

