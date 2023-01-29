OAKWOOD - Peggy Ivey Holcombe, 76, Oakwood, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, following an extended illness.
Born on October 4, 1946 in Pendergrass, she was the daughter of the late Delma and Beatrice Key Ivey. She was a 1964 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Peggy was retired from The Home Depot and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Harrison.
Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Stanley Phillips; grandchildren, Josh Phillips, Pendergrass, and Jacob Phillips of Atlanta; brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Vicky Ivey, Braselton, and Terry and Debbie Ivey, Auburn; brother-in-law, David Harrison, Oakwood; and a number of other loving relatives.
She was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
