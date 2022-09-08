NICHOLSON - Peggy Jane Adams Booth, 82, Nicholson, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Booth was born in Commerce to the late Alcy and Cleo Pittman Adams. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. In her early years she was a bookkeeper for Automotive Parts and Supply, the family business, and later was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Booth was preceded in death by her son, Todd Booth; granddaughter, Savannah Booth; and her brother and sisters, Jerry Adams, Hilda Baxter and Shirley Dodd.

Mrs. Booth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Booth, Nicholson; daughter, Tammy Standridge (Warren), Nicholson; sons, Tracy Booth (Kela), Commerce, and Tim Booth (Sherry), Nicholson; sister, Jo Avant, Commerce; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Zach Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in the Nicholson Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

