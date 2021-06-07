Peggy Jean (Bennett) Durham, 86, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Braselton.
Born in Magnolia, Arkansas, on April 8, 1935, Peggy eventually moved to South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, where she met her husband of 66 years, Paul Durham, who passed away in 2019. Peggy was always the central figure in her family’s world and a beloved member of her community.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Mark Durham, Cindy Wright and husband Jon Wright, Lisa Rhyne and Steve Carlson and Nancy Griffin and Ken Kemp; grandchildren, Patrick Wright and wife Kelsey, Ashley Durham, Casey Wright, Ally Deremer and husband Spencer, and Lily Rhyne; great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Horace Bennett and wife Sally, Kevan Bennett and wife Betty, and Wanda Williams and husband Ron.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Road, Dacula. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service.
