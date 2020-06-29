Peggy Jean Hoard Suddreth passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She is the daughter of the late Floyd G Hoard (Fuzzy) and Imogene Westmoreland Hoard.
Peggy attended Jefferson High School where she was active in the newspaper and was editor for her senior year. She was on the homecoming court and a senior superlative. She followed her education to the University of Georgia in 1969. She pursued a degree in pharmacy. She started her career at Athens Regional Medical Center as a pharmacy tech, then pharmacist, then pharmacy director. She retired after 35 years of work from Athens Regional Medical Center. She then worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. She enjoyed her career as a pharmacist.
Her major interests were the American Cancer Auxiliary, serving as president, and Georgia Society of Health System Pharmacists, also serving as president. She was a member of the Junior League of Athens, the Friends of the Museum, Friends of the Georgia Music Opera, and a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. She was also a lifelong bulldawg fan and sports follower. She loved to wear hats.
Her interests later in life were ancestry and being an active member of the Apalachee Chapter of the DAR. She loved attending events at the School of Music as well as the Georgia Museum of Art.
She was born in Milledgeville.
She is survived by two wonderful children, Andrew Michael Suddreth (Bethany Suddreth), Sandy Springs, and Abigail Margaret Suddreth, Austin, Texas; brother, G. Richard Hoard (Candis), Watkinsville; and sisters, Claudine Smith (Howard), Commerce, and Vivian Hoard, Sandy Springs.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. graveside at Oconee Hill Cemetery with the Rev. G. Richard Hoard officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Athens First United Methodist Church in her name (327 N. Lumpkin Street, Athens Ga. 30601).
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In