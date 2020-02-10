WINDER - Peggy Jean Powers, 62, Winder, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Peggy loved her family, flowers, her dogs and coffee.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Thomas Powers; son, Jamie Deitrick, Indiana; daughter, Ashley Powers, Winder; sister, Judy Gael, Indiana; and granddaughter, Cora Lynn.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
