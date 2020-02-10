powers

WINDER - Peggy Jean Powers, 62, Winder, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Peggy loved her family, flowers, her dogs and coffee.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Thomas Powers; son, Jamie Deitrick, Indiana; daughter, Ashley Powers, Winder; sister, Judy Gael, Indiana; and granddaughter, Cora Lynn.

No services will be held at this time.

