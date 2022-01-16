WINDER - Peggy Joyce Deaton, 80, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Ms. Deaton attended Chapel Christian Church and Winder First Christian Church. Ms. Deaton spent most of her working career at Empire Manufacturing and then later worked at Ricoh Electronics prior to retirement.
Ms. Deaton is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Deaton and Reba Reynolds Deaton; brothers and their spouses, Nathaniel (Helen) Deaton, James (Verla) Deaton, Gene (Nora) Deaton, Bill Deaton, Verlyn Deaton and Bobby Joe (Helen) Deaton; and brother-in-law, Wayne Holliday.
Ms. Deaton is survived by her sisters, Corine Deaton, Winder, and Carolyn Holliday, Winder; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Deaton, Snellville, and Levender Deaton, Monroe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mike Holliday officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
