HOSCHTON - Peggy Leach O'Kelley, 92, Hoschton, entered heaven Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her residence.
Peggy was born August 8, 1930 in Atlanta, to the late Pally Burrell Sr. and Eutenie Denton Brook. She worked in bookkeeping and accounting over her career with Nolan and Plitt, Southern Egg, Paramount and Lowe's.
She was a member of Wesleyan Church before her health started to decline. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy O'Kelley Sr.; sisters, Mamie Leaha Brook, Dorothy Hutchins and Thelma Helton; and brothers, Pally Burrell Brook Jr., Donald Brook and Robert Brook.
Left to cherish sweet memories, daughter, Susan (Ken) Bell; sons, John T. Leach Jr. and R. Franklin O'Kelley Jr.; sister, Myrtle McFarland; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Gene Burgess and Don Pennington and Danny Greenway officiating. She will be laid to rest by her husband, Roy at 2:30 p.m. at the Bay Creek Church Cemetery in Loganville.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Peggy Leach O'Kelley.
