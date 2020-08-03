ALTO - Peggy Lou White Goodson, 80, Alto, passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Dahlonega.
Mrs. Goodson is survived by her husband, Ralph Goodson, Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Sharon Goodson, Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Aubrey Elrod, Alto; grandchildren, Tanner Goodson and his wife Brittney, their daughter, Eloise, all of Suwanee, Lt. Chaz Elrod, U.S.N. and his wife Debbie, Santee, California, Tyler Goodson and his wife Whitney, their sons, Asher and Thatcher, all of Alto, Taylor Goodson, Alto, Drew Elrod and his wife Kendall, their daughters, Bellamy and Beth Aven, all of Cleveland, Victoria Gunnells and her husband Khristopher, Danielsville; sisters, Edith Goodson, Alto, Willette Mote, Clarkesville, and Trudy Galloway, Alto; brothers, Dan White and his wife Sandy, Gainesville, and Phil White, Alto; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Goodson was preceded in death by her parents, Beacher and Mellie Segars White; a grandson, Trevor Goodson; and brothers, Denver White and Dennis White.
A lifelong resident of Banks County, Peggy was a fun loving ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was a loving wife for 59 years. To her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nana was a short order cook, physician, psychiatrist, historian, disciplinarian and dispenser of solicited and unsolicited wisdom and advice. The family void created by her Heavenly departure brings sadness that cannot be overstated and can only be endured by the realization of Peggy strolling the streets of Glory with Jesus her savior and the countless friends and family gone before her.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Wayne Hicks, Bobby Griffin and Scott Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow in the Rehoboth Cemetery the former Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Mote officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
