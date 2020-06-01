WINDER - Peggy Mathis Casper, 89, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mrs. Casper retired from Carwood Manufacturing Plant. She will be best remembered for her excellent cooking and her love for having family gatherings.
Mrs. Casper is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Mr. William "Shorty" Casper; son, Tony Casper; parents, Ollie Mathis and Mabel Tarpley Mathis; brothers, Junior and Jerdine Mathis; sisters, Helen Cash, Mildred Dunn, Joyce Sellers and Charlotte Edgar.
Mrs. Casper is survived by her loving daughter, Joyce (Ricky) Brown, Jefferson.
A private commital was held at Barrow Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Casper to the Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
