DANIELSVILLE - Peggy O’Neil Watson Sorrells, 82, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Sorrells was born in Danielsville on February 8, 1939, daughter of the late Guy A. Watson and the late Nell Booth Watson. She was a secretary having worked at the University of Georgia and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville.

Survivors include her husband, James Sorrells; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rhonda Sorrells, Royston, and Jason Sorrells, Royston; grandchildren, Taylor Sorrells and Ansley Sorrells; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Bob Coile, Comer, and Elaine and Byron Sexton, Royston.

Graveside service: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 30-June 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.