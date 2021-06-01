DANIELSVILLE - Peggy O’Neil Watson Sorrells, 82, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Sorrells was born in Danielsville on February 8, 1939, daughter of the late Guy A. Watson and the late Nell Booth Watson. She was a secretary having worked at the University of Georgia and attended Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Survivors include her husband, James Sorrells; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rhonda Sorrells, Royston, and Jason Sorrells, Royston; grandchildren, Taylor Sorrells and Ansley Sorrells; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Bob Coile, Comer, and Elaine and Byron Sexton, Royston.
Graveside service: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
