STATHAM - Peggy Patricia Fields, 84, Statham passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.
She was a native of Statham and a graduate of Statham High School. Peggy was a member of Hebron Christian Church. She was a loving homemaker that loved gardening, crafts and especially the beach.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Choyce and Joyce Sims Holliday.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Haddon, Watkinsville; three sisters, Shelby Grizzwald (Ron), Bogart, Connie Daniel, Bogart, and Vickie Cox, Statham; a granddaughter, Christina Pierce; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Calleigh Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 10, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Fields family.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
