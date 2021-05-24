JEFFERSON - Peggy Payne Shirley, 88, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, May 21, 2021.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Alvin and Lona Jackson Payne. Mrs. Shirley was retired from the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services, was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher and served on numerous committees through the years. Mrs. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley is preceded by her husband Charles Glenn Shirley; a brother, Joe C. Payne; sisters, Mary “Tootsie” Norris, Hazel Lancaster and Agnes “Teeter” Bell; and daughter-in-law, Pat Shirley.
Survivors include sons, Charles “Buster” Shirley, Jefferson, and Christopher Glenn Shirley and his wife Sharon; daughter Charlotte Shirley Standridge and her husband Gerald; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Reba Wofford, Neta Hix and Nancy Payne, all of Jefferson.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Shirley, her remains were cremated. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Chris Shirley officiating. A private family burial next to her husband Charles will be held at a future date.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
