FLOWERY BRANCH - Peggy Sauls Hewatt, 80, Flowery Branch, formerly of Winder, gained her wings Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Peggy was born March 15, 1940 in Winder to the late G. W. and Louise Wheeler Sauls. She was a 1957 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was the former director of the Barrow County Emergency Management Agency. Peggy was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she attended the Dove Sunday School Class.
Surviving are husband, Rev. Ronald Hewatt, Flowery Branch; children, Sherry (Stephen) Walden, Flowery Branch, Davy (Tammy) Brown, Bethlehem, and Dana (Robin) Brown, Winder; step-sons, Ronnie (Karen) Hewatt, Fitzgerald, and Phil (Debbie) Hewatt, Winder; 12 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and siblings, Tommy (Linda) Sauls, Statham, Faye (Jimmy) Manders, Linda (Tommy) Roberts, both of Winder, and Patsy (Don) Long, Rome.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Rusty Newman officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
