DANIELSVILLE - Peggy Stewart, 91, Danielsville passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Peggy was a native of Hartwell, and was the daughter of Newland and Dollie Baker. She was a member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Ambassadors Club of Georgia Power. She retired from Georgia Power after 34 years of service.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Cecil Stewart; sisters, Mary Madden and Joan Altshuler; and a brother, Jarrett Baker.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Sharon Stewart, Danielsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Judy Baker, Falls Church, Virginia; a number of nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Ethel Gantt, Comer.
The family wishes to thank Bristol Hospice for the loving care she received in her final days.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In