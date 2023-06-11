vaughn

COMMERCE - Peggy Sue Waters Vaughn, 77, Commerce, died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Vaughn was born in Commerce to the late George Robert “Bob” and Hattie Frances Smith Waters. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and was retired from UGA Veterinary Hospital.

Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her husband, Harold Lee Vaughn, Commerce; daughter, Lee Andra Vaughn, Jefferson; brother, Robert Waters; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, June 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Terry Smith and Max Briggs officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, June 12, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

