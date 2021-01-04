Peggy Vernon Asselanis, 87, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Atria Assisted Living in Grass Valley, California after a long battle with dementia that started slowly in 2013.
Peggy Louise Vernon was born in the family home in Franklin County on June 23, 1933, the oldest child of J. C. and Carrie Mae Vaughan Vernon. As a young child, she moved with her parents to Commerce where she lived until she married.
She met the love of her life, George Asselanis, at the University of Georgia where she was working as secretary to the head of the Geology Department and he was a ROTC cadet drilling his fellow cadets in a loud booming voice just outside her office window. It was his attraction to her that made George switch his major from Geography to Geology! George and Peggy eloped on March 14, 1953 and were married in St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church in Savannah on June 28,1953 knowing full well their love for each other would overcome the obstacles of marrying outside their cultures in 1950s Georgia. It did and continued to do so for 67 years.
Together, George and Peggy built a family of most loved and cherished children, Kosta, Kara, and Jon and moved many times as George pursued his Air Force career. Smart and artistic, Peggy created many beautiful additions to their homes with her painting, needlework, ceramic and sculpture works. She was also involved in base and philanthropic activities wherever they were assigned. George took medical retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel when he was diagnosed with cancer and the family moved to Grass Valley, California. They built their dream home (which was featured in local newspapers because of its unique round design) on land which reminded Peggy of North Georgia. An avid gardener, she spent hours tending the grounds around their beautiful home. They were residents in the motherlode country for 45 years. Her beloved George died on January 24, 2020 at Atria Assisted Living in Grass Valley. Their deaths bookended 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, George; parents, J. C. and Carrie Vernon; two brothers, Gerald Vernon and Jeff Vernon; son, Kosta Asselanis; and grandson, Deklan Gridley.
She is survived by her daughter, Kara Asilanis; her son, Jon Asselanis (Tula); four grandsons, Jason Asselanis, George Asselanis, Rane Gridley and Peter Asselanis; sister, Bob Vernon Hickey (Neill); brother, Michael J. Vernon (Debra); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A short ceremony was held for a Trisagion Service and Memorial on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley and Ceremonies at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 where she will join George again.
A memorial service honoring Peggy and George will be held when family members can gather respecting COVID-19 restrictions in California.
