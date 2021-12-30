COMER - Pellie “Jean” O’Kelley Sanders, 83, Collier Church Road, Comer, wife of 66 years to retired Oglethorpe County Sheriff William “Ray” Sanders, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Sanders, a lifelong resident of Comer, was a daughter of the late Dock O’Kelley and Ruby Bryant O’Kelley. She was a graduate of Oglethorpe County High School and devoted her life to her husband and raising her children. Jean enjoyed being outdoors, especially tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, but was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Collier Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Harold O’Kelley, Ruby Hamby, Frank O’Kelley and Wynona Gibson; and great-grandson, Wyatt Nation.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Ray, include her daughters, Karen (Bill) Wade, Wanda (Glenn) McCannon, and Dale Hill, all of Comer; brother, Benny O’Kelley, Atlanta; grandchildren, Casey (Adam) King, Bridget Nation, Ray (April) Nation, Ryan (Kelsey) Hill and Chasity (Devin Bell) Hill; great-grandchildren, Kyce (Megan Hatton) Ivie, Kashten Hicks, Kelley Beth King, Avery King, Tripp King, Hadleigh Hill, Kendall Hill, Karlie Hill and Skylah Bell; great-great-grandchildren, Kaeden Ivie and Kayson Ivie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral service: Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Collier Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Ray Nation, Ryan Hill, Devin Bell, Kyce Ivie, Kashton Hicks and Adam King serving as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 31, 2021 from 19-10:45 a.m. at the church.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Homestead Hospice.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Pellie “Jean” O’Kelley Sanders.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In