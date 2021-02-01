COMMERCE - Penni Denise Jones, 50, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Born on June 18, 1970 in Commerce, Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Rev. Harold Gordon Sr. and Bessie Mae Elrod Crawford. She was a homemaker and devout Christian.
Survivors include her husband, Derek Wayne Jones, of the home; son, Anthony Scott Jones, Commerce; daughters and son-in-law, BreAnna Paige (Justin) Sommers-Edwards, Bethlehem, and MaKenna Sloane Sommers, Commerce; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon (Debbie) Crawford, Commerce; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Crawford (Terry) Smith, Jefferson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Beaverdam Church with the Revs. Chuck Cook and Ned Klugh officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
