COMMERCE - Percilla Joan “Jo” McClain Totherow, 76, Commerce, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her husband and children.
Born on September 15, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., Mrs. Totherow was the daughter of the late Isaac Elkanah Dutton McClain and Zella Charmie Large. She was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church, and was preceded in death by brothers, Henry McClain and Lewis McClain; sister, Dorothy Broce; and grandchild, Janzen Cain Totherow.
Jo obtained her bachelor's degree in nursing from Brenau University in 1982, completing her lifelong dream at the age of 38. She has worked as a nurse executive during the 36 years she dedicated to the nursing profession. She has influenced and mentored countless nurses during her career. If you ever worked with or for Jo, you know to keep the patients "heels floated". She enjoyed watching new nurses learn and grow in their profession. Ms. Jo made lifelong friends during her career that she always held near and dear to her heart.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Hershel Totherow, of the home; son, Josh (Shea) Totherow, Commerce; daughters, Lana (Sid) Mimes, Nicholson, Beth (Dwayne) Hester, Cleveland, and Jackie (Graham) McGuire, Cleveland; sisters, Pauline Wills, Ellen Hall and Shelby Buskell; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Carlton Allen, Pastor Aaron Reinking, and her grandson, the Rev. Jason Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jo Totherow.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
