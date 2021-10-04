Permealia Kathleen Cooner, or “Poopsie” to everyone that loved her was born on November 1, 1933 and died on Friday, September 17, 2021.
She was an amazing woman that loved family, tradition and cooking. She had a rose garden in Florida but came to love the simple dogwood flowers of Georgia.
She was the wife of Marion “Papa” Cooner; and the loving mother of six children, Ronnie Cooner, Suzie Stratton, Bruce Cooner, Lynette Bell, Pamela McComas and Burton “Scott” Cooner; sister, Gail Hanson; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We all miss her Thanksgivings and Christmases where she would feed the children some of the best banana bread in the South. Poopsie has more grandchildren and great-grandchildren than can be counted and we are all thankful for our existence and her love. She provided ice-cream to the little ones and advice when we grew up. She was sick for a long time, and we are grateful that she is at peace. Poopsie will be loved and missed by all of those left behind. May God bless her soul and keep her by his side.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Colbert Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
