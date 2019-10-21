BRASELTON - Pernople Pauline Phillips Hulsey, 91, Braselton passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Oaks.
Funeral service: Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Strickland will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m.
Born on January 27, 1928 in Hoschton, she was the daughter of the late Hershel and Lillie Banks Phillips. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hulsey is preceded in death by her husband, Marion L. Hulsey; brother, Edward “Bo” Phillips; sisters, Edna Maddox and Ramona Price.
A loving wife, mother and memaw, Mrs. Hulsey is survived by her daughters, Hilda Love, Pendergrass, and Nancy Cronic, Jefferson; daughter and son in law, Phyllis and Keith Edwards, Athens; sons and daughters in law, Ronnie and Wanda Richardson, Carnesville, and Ralph Jr. and Becky Richardson, Braselton; grandchildren, Tammy Gulledge (Mike), Scott Vaughn, Steve Hulsey (Angela), Suzanne Dodd, Crissie Boyd (Mike) Julie Smith (Robby), Richie Richardson (Crystal), Clark Richardson, Emily Dantzler (Jeff), and Jenny Edwards (Spencer Tolley); great-grandchildren, Chris, Chad, Paige, Haley, Whitney, Brianna, Madelyn, Chelsea, Lauren, Conner, Alysa, Jackson, Emma Kate, Coleman, Hailey and Lily; great-great grandchildren, Brayden, Kaiden, Deanna, Blaine, Brayden, Karson, Grant and Nolan; sister, Lois Cruce, Hoschton; and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Rd., Gainesville, Ga., 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
