Perry Allen Thompson passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 26, 2021, after a valiant battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.
Perry, a fraternal twin, was born on September 13, 1946, to Roland and Thelma Thompson of Marked Tree, Arkansas. Mary, his twin sister, never let Perry forget “she was first.” Tragically, she passed away from dementia in 2020.
The family was large, 13 children, and the home was filled with love and laughter with Perry being the chief instigator of mischief. As a boy, he dreamed of flying, and with encouragement from his mother, he left home and joined the Army where he fulfilled his dream of flying, becoming a helicopter pilot and honorably serving for 32 years. One of his proudest military achievements was his selection to the first Warrant Officer Five class; only 30 Warrant Officers were selected from the hundreds of eligible CW4s. His selection was clear evidence of his skills, expertise and dedication to duty and his country. Perry is a true hero, a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Shield, and during his illustrious military career was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals and the Purple Heart, to name but a few. Retirement was not for Perry, and he would go on to work for a military contractor at Ft. Hood, Texas, and then as the Safety Officer at the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, up to its eventual closing.
Perry was a man of honor, service and bravery, but he was more than that: He was a family man who loved fiercely and unconditionally while being silly and funny as well as firm and stern. Though most of all, he was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend; he was everyone’s “favorite.” He will be remembered for his life-long love affair with ice cream, specifically Nutty Buddies and Blue Bell, for opening his heart and home to any found stray animals and for spinning yarns, which he enjoyed retelling often, of truth and possibly even more fiction.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Mary May, his twin sister; sister, Jannie Deaton; and brothers, Bobby Gene, Eugene and Freddie Thompson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; son, Jason Thompson, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Kerry Doke (Brett), McKinney, Texas; step-sons, Patrick McGahagan, Savannah, and Michael McGahagan (Annemarie), Little Rock, Arkansas; four adored grandchildren, Carson Doke, Taylor and Fischer McGahagan and Parker McGahagan, who all will truly miss their “Papa.” Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, Kathy Lee (Jerry), Joann Ott, Becky Lawson, Susan Kennedy, Joyce Kennedy (Bobby), Roy Lee Thompson (Bettye) and Robert Thompson (Dianne), all of Arkansas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is forever grateful to those who cared for him and eased his burden this past year, Maurice Walker of Visiting Angels, Mikella Procopio, RN of St. Mary’s Hospice, and all the friends and neighbors who came by offering support and to chat and visit.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Athens Memory Gardens on Lexington Road, Athens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
