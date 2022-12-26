HOMER — Mr. Perry Phillips, 65, of Homer, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Harrison Phillips and Gladys Bennett Waters.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Varner and brothers, Denver Phillips, Harold Phillips and Jerry Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a retired auto mechanic.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his son, Chad Phillips and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Jonathan Phillips and wife, Jennifer, Peyton Phillips, Madison Phillips and Baleigh Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is also survived by three sisters, Christine Weeks and husband, Mike, Joyce Phillips Fowler and Sylvia Brock; three brothers, Darrell Phillips and wife, Loretta, David Phillips and wife, Katie, and Terry Phillips and wife, Becky. He also has a number of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
