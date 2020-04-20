DANIELSVILLE - Pete Brown, 84, Danielsville, who was affectionately known as “Bluebird”, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Brown was born on October 22, 1935 in Danielsville, son of the late Jess Brown and the late Mollie Simmons Brown. Mr. Brown was a self-employed truck driver and farmer and a member of Gilead Baptist Church. Mr. Brown affectionately called people in his life hero, doll and sweetie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Brown and Herbert Brown; and sisters, Eula Mae Miller and Eva Ruff.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Elaine Highland Brown; daughters, Lynn (Danny) Dills, Danielsville, and Cindy (Brian) Kirk, Danielsville; brother, Billy Brown, Sumter, S.C.; sister, Hilda Heaton, Danielsville; grandchildren, Brad (Melissa) Kirk and Scott (Mimi) Dills; and great-grandchildren, Bryce Kirk, Ellie Kirk and Margot Dills.
The family of Mr. Brown would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers, Debbie Willis, Melissa Reece, and the staff of Kindred Hospice.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Mr. Brown’s life will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
