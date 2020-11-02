WINDER - Peter Lee Petersen, 82, Winder, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Born in Stamford, Connecticut on September 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Esther Ruth (Broman) Petersen and Harold Edward Petersen. A 1956 graduate of Wright Tech Vocational High School, Peter was a decorated baseball and basketball player. Upon graduation of high school, he spent four years in the United States Air Force as an electronics technician before transitioning to civilian life, working for North American Aviation/Rockwell International. Peter worked for over 36 years on several missile systems with the military, foreign and domestic, including the GBU-15 and AGM-130 Missile programs.
On June 28, 1958 Peter married the love of his life Joe Ann (Slack) Petersen, his wife of 54 years whom he met while stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio.
Peter and Joe Ann experienced a full life, living in Germany, Israel, Ohio, Florida and Georgia. They traveled the globe, enjoying life the way it should be. Peter loved all sports, especially his beloved Buckeyes and Giants!
Peter is survived by his six children, daughters, Rebecca Petersen Bradley and her husband Joe, Wendy Petersen Donaldson and her husband Turk, and Noelle Petersen Margeson and her husband Henry; sons, Peter Petersen Jr. and his wife Rosalie, Matthew Petersen and his wife Allison, and Christopher Petersen and his wife Kathleen, 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and five sisters, Joan Petersen Boeger, Alice Petersen, Carol Petersen, Ellen Petersen Amborn and Karen Petersen Groff.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Peter requested to be cremated and a small private memorial service will be held in Fort Walton Beach, Florida in 2021. Details will be provided once the memorial date is established.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
