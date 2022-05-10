On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Petty Officer First Class Ray Tommy Roberts shipped out for the last time.
Tommy was born on November 11, 1943 to his parents, Andrew and Beulah Horne Roberts and began living a life that would be story-worthy for years to come.
Growing up in a large family in Comer, one of The Roberts Boys was always creating some mischief. He carried that sense of adventure and mischief throughout his life.
After graduating from Madison County High School in 1961, he joined the Navy in 1962 and served for 12 years. He created many memories with his shipmates in places like Vietnam, Okinawa and Panama.
Upon returning to the states he worked on building a large and close-knit family. He taught his children to be brave, courageous, kind and to have a great sense of humor.
In 2019, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain Tumor and given a life expectancy of 6-12 months. With good humor and immense strength, he continued to thrive for another two-and-a-half-years, savoring every moment with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twelve siblings, Lucille Dover, Jesse Smith, Laverne Meadow, Rilla Porterfield, Arnold Roberts, Betty Ann Roberts, Edna Faye Roberts, Barbara Sanders, Frazier Roberts, Melvin Roberts, Daner Roberts, and Dale Roberts; his granddaughter, Crystal Yamasato; and daughter, Angie Roberts Yamasato.
Tommy is survived by his wife and love of his life, Martha Roberts; his brother, Earl Roberts; his children, Donna Frink, Billy Ward, Keith Ward, Dwayne Roberts, Keeli Hamilton, Jeff Roberts, Regina Roberts-Graham and Jamie Roberts; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews who will continue his legacy of loving life and laughing at every opportunity.
Anchors Away, Sailor.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service. Pallbearers will be Billy King, Blake Roberts, Brent Roberts, Chuck Roberts, Gavin Roberts, Billy Ward, Keith Ward and Detrick Yamasato. Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Graham and Collin Roberts.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
