BRASELTON - Phil Adrian Harris, 65, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Braselton, after a courageous five year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, Myelodysplastic Syndrome and, most recently, Leukemia.
Phil’s loving family was by his side and his beloved dog Ruby was at the foot of his bed.
Phil was born in Roanoke, Virginia on March 22, 1957, to Lee Adrian and Phyllis Benfield Harris. Phil attended Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville, North Carolina. Phil attended North Carolina State University, graduating in 1980 with a degree in Recreation Resources Administration. Phil retired as President of Orkin Pest Control’s Southeast Division after 15 years of service.
A diehard N.C. State Wolfpack fan, it was obvious to everyone that Phil’s favorite color was red. Over the past five years, Phil drew strength from N.C. State basketball coach Jimmy Valvano’s inspirational quote “Don’t give up…Don’t ever give up!”.
Recently, Phil, a double lung transplant recipient, served as a volunteer mentor with the Georgia Transplant Foundation; a venture he found extremely rewarding. Over the past two years, Emory Winship Cancer Center became Phil’s “home away from home”. The family would like to thank the staff at Emory University Hospital Infusion Center for not only the exceptional care they provided Phil, but most importantly for their heartfelt friendships, engaging conversations and gentle smiles.
He is deeply mourned and will be missed by his family whom he loved intensely, his wife of 39 years, Jacqueline Haugh Harris; daughter, Nicolette, her husband Jay Wiezbiski and their son Jameson Phillip; son, Taylor Harris; his brother Fred Harris; and sister, Debbie Little.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park East Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Braselton. A reception will be held following the servicce from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following foundations in Phil’s honor: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, V Foundation for Cancer Research or the Georgia Transplant Foundation.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Braselton, Georgia 30517, 770-622-8000. Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
