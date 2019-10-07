WINDER - Phil Robert Smith III, 67, Winder, died on September 30, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents P.R.(Bobby) Smith and Erlene Hendricks Smith of Winder.
Phil is survived by his sisters, Victoria Smith (Jim Godfrey) and Janet Smith Costello (John Costello), both of Atlanta; his brother, Timothy Smith (Shawn Smith); and nephew Thomas Smith, Dacula.
Phil was born on December 28, 1951. He graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1970 where he was a proud Bulldog football player. Phil attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. and Gainesville Junior College. A devoted Winder resident, he returned to his hometown to manage the various Smith agricultural businesses. While Phil worked at a number of jobs, he viewed himself as a farmer at heart.
Phil was an independent, free-spirited, generous and kind-hearted soul who loved family, pets of all types and football. He lived simply and true to himself with a quick wit and tender smile. An avid football fan, Phil loved watching games at all levels, rooting for the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs, the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. He was happiest in the fall when there was no shortage of games to watch. Other favorite hobbies were reading and studying history.
Funeral service: Will be private as Phil will be interred in the Smith Family cemetery.
Donations are welcome in Phil’s memory to the Winder Public Library or Wounded Warriors.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In